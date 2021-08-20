Zacks: Analysts Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to Announce $8.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce $8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.18 and the highest is $8.27. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings of $7.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $32.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.79 to $32.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $35.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.68 to $36.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $12.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,528.96. 3,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,950. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $926.88 and a 52-week high of $1,562.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,443.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,581 shares of company stock worth $47,594,587 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

