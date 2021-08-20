Zacks: Analysts Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to post sales of $28.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.50 million and the highest is $29.20 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $36.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $119.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $120.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $118.40 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $120.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 19.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSBW shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $276.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

In related news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $104,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

