Zacks: Analysts Expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.18 Million

Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to announce $90.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.13 million and the highest is $91.23 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $113.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $355.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.55 million to $360.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $367.65 million to $457.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 111,231.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $1,608,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,758. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

