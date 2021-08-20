Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $451.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce $451.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.00 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $353.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.39.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.47. 11,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,520. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.87.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,825,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

