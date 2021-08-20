Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.61). Replimune Group posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Replimune Group.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Replimune Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $153,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Replimune Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 452,551 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 280,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 57,807 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.50. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.13.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.