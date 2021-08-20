Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Announce -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to announce ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.24). Oak Street Health reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 213.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,503. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion and a PE ratio of -35.27.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,585,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,098,810.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $436,657,836.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,177,419 shares of company stock valued at $489,531,665. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 593,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,688,000 after acquiring an additional 162,015 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

