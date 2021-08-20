Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 476,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,164,000 after acquiring an additional 106,062 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 100,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 49,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $60.02. 1,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,458. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

