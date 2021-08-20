Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AAON.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%.

AAON has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AAON by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AAON by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AAON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,062. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.53. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.