Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AAON.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AAON by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AAON by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AAON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.
AAON stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,062. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.53. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38.
AAON Company Profile
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
