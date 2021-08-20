Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Short Interest Update

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

YUM stock opened at $133.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.79.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $5,711,860. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

