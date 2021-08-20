YOU COIN Tops 1-Day Volume of $303,748.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $303,748.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.79 or 0.00874269 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047687 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

