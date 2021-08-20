YGGDRASH Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,557.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $11,557.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.59 or 0.00845927 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00049465 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

