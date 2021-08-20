YAM V3 Price Down 1% Over Last Week (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $11.40 million and $1.30 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.92 or 0.00828466 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00049657 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002114 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,905,819 coins and its circulating supply is 12,518,997 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

