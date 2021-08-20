XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $139.88

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.88 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 149 ($1.95). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.92), with a volume of 38,219 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XPS shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £305.47 million and a PE ratio of 34.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.53%.

In related news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 24,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total value of £33,715.84 ($44,049.96).

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

