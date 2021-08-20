Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.94.

XMTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Get Xometry alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,109,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,323,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,842,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Xometry has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). Equities research analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.