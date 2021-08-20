XLMedia (LON:XLM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.40

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.40 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.81). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 61.60 ($0.80), with a volume of 279,844 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised XLMedia to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 76 ($0.99) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get XLMedia alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.00.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.