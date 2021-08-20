X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) General Counsel Derek M. Meisner Sells 8,332 Shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $42,493.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.55. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.