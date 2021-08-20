X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40. 87,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 148,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000.

