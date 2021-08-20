Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $526.37

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 526.37 ($6.88) and traded as high as GBX 559 ($7.30). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 545 ($7.12), with a volume of 32,022 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 528.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

About Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

