WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WW. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WW International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,355. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,136,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,697 shares of company stock worth $8,295,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

