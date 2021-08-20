Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Market Cap Hits $993,157.36 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $993,157.36 and approximately $6,788.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $517.00 or 0.01069589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00137824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00147746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,294.58 or 0.99913652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.35 or 0.00925502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.99 or 0.06669913 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

