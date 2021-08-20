Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 736,473 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 685,326 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $46,396,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 619.6% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 316,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,967,000 after buying an additional 272,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $134.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.33 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $140.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $2,379,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 789,920 shares of company stock valued at $98,867,808. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

