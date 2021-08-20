Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.41

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th. This is an increase from Woodside Petroleum’s previous interim dividend of $0.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

