Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,826.15

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,826.15 ($63.05) and traded as high as GBX 5,022 ($65.61). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 5,008 ($65.43), with a volume of 174,488 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lowered Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,850.93 ($63.38).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,826.15.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.