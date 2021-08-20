Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Truist

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target cut by Truist from $350.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
WIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Wix.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.37.
NASDAQ WIX opened at $216.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $196.19 and a 1-year high of $362.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Wix.com by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after buying an additional 652,031 shares during the period. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,806,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.