Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Truist

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target cut by Truist from $350.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Wix.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ WIX opened at $216.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $196.19 and a 1-year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 89.76% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Wix.com by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after buying an additional 652,031 shares during the period. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,806,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.