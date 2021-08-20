Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,200 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wintrust Financial stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
