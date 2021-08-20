Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,200 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

