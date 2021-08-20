Wing Market Cap Achieves $40.01 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00056641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00144056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00150947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,151.76 or 1.00021150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.54 or 0.00911166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.23 or 0.06656998 BTC.

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.