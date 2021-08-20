Whittier Trust Co. Sells 360 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $4,732,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.92.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.