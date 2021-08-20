Whittier Trust Co. Makes New $26,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

