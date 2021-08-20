Whittier Trust Co. Invests $45,000 in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 81.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

