Whittier Trust Co. Has $198,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,988,000 after buying an additional 85,788 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 67,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,665 shares of company stock valued at $26,779,894. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Several research firms have commented on K. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

