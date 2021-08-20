Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Copper Corporation is an exploration and development company focused in the exploration and production of gold, copper and molybdenum. Its reserves are located in Copper Project (Hushamu) in British Columbia and the Redstone property in the Northwest Territories. Western Copper Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $231.89 million, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.20. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 497.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 678,315 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 105,600 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Copper and Gold (WRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.