Wells Financial Advisors INC Has $1.27 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 123,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

SPSB remained flat at $$31.26 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,750. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.28.

