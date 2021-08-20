WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Receives $11.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLYYF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. 15,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,428. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

