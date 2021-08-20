Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The ExOne (XONE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The ExOne (NASDAQ: XONE):

8/17/2021 – The ExOne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

8/12/2021 – The ExOne was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

8/12/2021 – The ExOne was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

8/12/2021 – The ExOne was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

8/11/2021 – The ExOne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.01 million, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.29. The ExOne Company has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The ExOne by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

