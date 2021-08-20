Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amedisys (AMED)

Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2021 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $330.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $325.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $325.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $325.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $310.00 to $237.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/5/2021 – Amedisys was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $178.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.73. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.51 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

