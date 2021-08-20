Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/18/2021 – USANA Health Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/17/2021 – USANA Health Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – USANA Health Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/11/2021 – USANA Health Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company's three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company's products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. "
Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,651. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
