Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

8/18/2021 – USANA Health Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

8/17/2021 – USANA Health Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

8/12/2021 – USANA Health Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

8/11/2021 – USANA Health Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,651. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,990 shares of company stock valued at $389,746 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

