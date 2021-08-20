Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $332,000 Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $36,054.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,392,500 shares of company stock worth $25,914,025. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.