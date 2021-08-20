Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $16,197,000. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $702,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $43.34 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.