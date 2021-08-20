Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 781 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.3% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 188.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.6% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $61.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

