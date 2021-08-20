Wedbush Raises AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target to $25.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of ANAB opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $638.64 million, a P/E ratio of -66.51 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after buying an additional 3,928,300 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,634,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,242,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,373,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,819 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

