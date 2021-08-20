WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

