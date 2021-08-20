Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 471,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,664. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.54. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

