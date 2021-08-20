Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes Position in Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,013,000.

YSACU opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

