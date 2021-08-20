Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $9.84 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

