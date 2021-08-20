We Are One Seven LLC Takes $234,000 Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,521 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 304,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EYE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $54.28 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.