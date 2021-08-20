We Are One Seven LLC Purchases New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,062.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $843,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 308,200 shares of company stock valued at $81,150,258 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $375.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $151.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

