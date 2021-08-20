We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Evogene were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVGN. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Evogene by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Evogene by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Evogene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202,180 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Evogene in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Evogene in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $2.45 on Friday. Evogene Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVGN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

