We Are One Seven LLC Buys New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,428,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

