We Are One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 3,786 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of SCHR opened at $57.35 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.15.

