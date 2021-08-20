Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $286.65 and last traded at $286.80. Approximately 14,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,695,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.38.

Specifically, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.65 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.53.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Wayfair by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Wayfair by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Wayfair by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

